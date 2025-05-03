Swiss court rules vegan meat substitutes can’t use animal names

No animal names for ersatz vegan meat Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Vegan meat substitutes may not bear animal names such as “planted.chicken”. The Swiss Federal Supreme Court has upheld an appeal by the Federal Department of Home Affairs against a Zurich-based manufacturer of vegan products.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Pas de noms d’animaux pour les ersatz de viande végane Original Read more: Pas de noms d’animaux pour les ersatz de viande végane

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Friday morning, the Second Court of Public Law overturned a decision by the Zurich Administrative Court, which had taken the view that the use of animal breed names for vegan meat substitutes was permissible.

+ A ‘vegan chicken’ dispute in Switzerland could set a European precedent

For the majority of the judges on the federal court, expressions such as “planted.chicken”, “like chicken” or “like pork” were misleading for the consumer. Contrary to the opinion of the minority judge, these are not fanciful names.

Planted Foods, based in canton Zurich, produces meat substitutes made from pea protein.

Translated from French by DeepL/jdp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content