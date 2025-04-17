The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Swiss Made

Around 23 million chocolate bunnies produced in Switzerland for Easter

No fewer than 23 million chocolate rabbits produced in Switzerland
No fewer than 23 million chocolate rabbits produced in Switzerland Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Around 23 million chocolate bunnies produced in Switzerland for Easter
Listening: Around 23 million chocolate bunnies produced in Switzerland for Easter

Around 23 million chocolate bunnies were produced in Switzerland for Easter, according to Chocosuisse. The rise in chocolate prices is also having an impact on these traditional Easter items, which are being sold at a higher price.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Many companies have had to adjust their prices as a result of the rise in raw material prices, the federation of Swiss chocolate manufacturers, Chocosuisse, told news agency Keystone-SDA. Chocosuisse does not wish to put a figure on the price difference, as it considers it impossible to establish an average given the diversity of products on offer.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The federation points out that cocoa prices have more than quadrupled in the space of two years. As a result, manufacturers are seeing their margins squeezed, with price rises in the trade applied later.

More

This year, filled bunnies and eggs should once again be the stars of Easter sales. Boxes of pralines are also popular. In terms of flavour, milk chocolate is still in first place, although darker chocolate is becoming increasingly popular. White chocolate remains in the minority.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal linkExternal linkExternal link

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss foreign trade booms in the first quarter

More

Swiss foreign trade booms in the first quarter

This content was published on Swiss imports and exports reached new heights in the first quarter, driven by the chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors. Shipments to the US rose sharply.

Read more: Swiss foreign trade booms in the first quarter

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR