Luxury brand Montblanc gets new CEO

Swiss luxury goods group Richemont has found a new CEO for its Montblanc brand. Giorgio Sarné will take charge of the watch, jewelry and leather goods manufacturer on November 15.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Sarné has more than 20 years’ experience as a senior executive in the luxury goods industry, Montblanc said in a press release issued on Tuesday. He has held senior positions with high-end brands such as Veuve Clicquot and TAG Heuer. More recently, he was Managing Director of shoes and bags brand Stuart Weitzman that is part of the Tapestry Group.

Former Montblanc CEO Nicolas Baretzki stepped down at the end of September 2023, after six years in the post. Since then, the brand has been led by Philippe Fortunato, CEO of Richemont’s fashion and accessories division.

“I am delighted to welcome Giorgio to the Group as CEO of Montblanc. His strong expertise in building soft and hard luxury brands comes at a pivotal moment as the Maison celebrates the 100th anniversary of the iconic Meisterstück. Under Giorgio’s stewardship, Montblanc will continue to share its 118 year-old story and rich legacy of writing culture, leather craftsmanship and watchmaking in fresh and unexpected ways,” stated Fortunato.

