Stadler will supply up to 24 trains to Denmark

Swiss railway equipment manufacturer Stadler Rail will supply up to 24 trains to Denmark.

Lokaltog, the local railway operator, has signed a contract for 14 FLIRT train sets, with an option for a further ten.

This was announced by the Thurgau-based company on Tuesday. The trains are due for delivery in 2028 and will enter service in the Zealand region of Denmark, specifically on the Tølløsebanen and Østbanen lines.

There is also the option to use the trains on the Lollandsbanen and Odsherredsbanen lines. The financial details of the contract have not been disclosed.

