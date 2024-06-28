SWISS appoints Jens Fehlinger as new CEO

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has found a successor to CEO Dieter Vranckx, who will step down at the end of June. Jens Fehlinger will take over as CEO on October 1, 2024, the airline announced on Friday.

Until he takes over, Head of Commercial Heike Birlenbach will lead the airline as interim CEO.

Fehlinger, 43, is currently managing director of Lufthansa City Airlines. The German national began his professional career as a pilot and has held various management positions at the Lufthansa Group.

According to the press release, he was responsible for the Lufthansa Group’s crisis management office during the Covid pandemic and subsequently headed up the “ReNew” restructuring project.

With Fehlinger, SWISS is gaining a “profound expert in the industry”, Reto Francioni, the company’s chairman of the board, was quoted as saying in the press release. He further emphasised that Fehlinger’s personality enables him to fit in with the board of directors and the “distinctive culture of SWISS”.

After more than three years, the retiring Lufthansa CEO Dieter Vranckx will move to the executive board of the parent company Lufthansa on July 1, 2024. Vranckx will also remain with SWISS as vice chairman of the board of directors.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc/ts

