Swiss exports rebound in second quarter

Swiss exports set record in second quarter Keystone-SDA

After a lackluster start to the year, Swiss trade returned to a growth phase in the second quarter.

Compared to the previous three months, exports rose 6.6% to a record CHF69.2 billion (about $78.3 billion), while imports increased 2.2% percent to CHF56.7 billion.

The April-June period thus ended with a trade surplus of CHF12.4 billion, compared with CHF9.4 billion in the first quarter, data released today by the Federal Customs and Border Security Service shows. The changes shown are nominal: in real terms (i.e. adjusted for price effect) they stood at +3.5% (exports) and -0.8% (imports), respectively.

The various export sectors did not share uniform trends. By far the most important sector, chemical-pharmaceuticals, registered (at the nominal level) +11.8% (to CHF38.2 billion); followed by machinery and electronics (-0.3% to CHF8.1 billion), watchmaking (+0.4% to CHF6.6 billion), precision instruments (+2.3% to CHF4.4 billion) and metals (+0.9% to CHF3.5 billion).

Geographically, the most important continent for Swiss Made products remains Europe (+4.2% to CHF39.6 billion), with a significant contribution made by Germany (+0.5% to CHF10.5 billion), Slovenia (+10.9% to CHF5.8 billion) and Italy (+2.5 % to CHF5.2 billion). Rising sharply is North America (+20.4% to CHF15.4 billion), with the United States (+21.2% to CHF14.5 billion) strengthening its lead as the most important country for Swiss goods. There was also some growth in Asia (+3.3% to CHF14.3 billion), thanks to the contribution of China (+3.5% to CHF4.1 billion), the fifth-largest market for Swiss companies.

Also on the import front, the most important sector remains chemicals and pharmaceuticals (+8.1% to CHF19.5 billion), followed by machinery and electronics (-1.0% to CHF8.3 billion), vehicles (-4.4% to CHF5.1 billion), metals (+3.6% to CHF3.9 billion), textiles and apparel (-0.7% to CHF2.9 billion), and energy (-3.1% to CHF2.7 billion). Regarding import regions, Europe in on the ascent (+4.7% to CHF41.2 billion), while Asia (-2.9% to CHF9.9 billion) and North America (-7.2% to 3.5 billion) reported declines.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

