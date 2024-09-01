SWISS new First Class leads to balance problem

Swiss' new First Class leads to balance problem Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The new First Class seats of Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) are too heavy and cause balance problems in the aircraft. The airline is therefore planning to install lead plates to correct the center of gravity in the affected aircraft from winter 2025.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Neue First Class der Swiss führt zu Gleichgewichtsproblem Original Read more: Neue First Class der Swiss führt zu Gleichgewichtsproblem

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

SWISS spokeswoman Meike Fuhlrott confirmed a corresponding report in the CH Media newspapers on request on Saturday. There is an emerging trend in the aviation industry towards more privacy in First and Business Class.

As a result, the seats there are becoming heavier compared to the past. At the same time, the seats in Economy Class are becoming lighter. “This difference in weight is leading to a shift in the center of gravity in aircraft,” said Fuhlrott. As First and Business Class are generally located at the front of the aircraft, it is becoming “nose-heavy”.

Some aircraft types are particularly affected by this development – at SWISS, which is a subsidiary of Lufthansa, it is the Airbus A333. A fixed installation for weight regulation is therefore “unavoidable” in this case. Every new development brings new challenges. Initially, only a weight estimate is available, explains the SWISS spokesperson. The final weight is only determined once the seats and cabin have been installed in an aircraft.

+ Swiss airports and airlines cleared to use facial recognition

Either way, the lead plates add weight, which increases fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. With regard to environmental compatibility, the SWISS spokeswoman explained that “customer wishes, economic efficiency and environmental compatibility must be coordinated” in the further development of the product. “We are operating in this area of tension,” said Fuhlrott. SWISS is “driving forward the achievement of the CO2 target of net zero emissions by 2050 by implementing a large number of innovative measures”.

Meanwhile, Fuhlrott rejects fears that long-haul destinations could no longer be reached directly with the additional load: “The accessibility of the current destination portfolio is still guaranteed.”

The new First Class concept called “SWISS Senses” is to be introduced on SWISS aircraft from 2025. According to the SWISS website, the new suite concept with its own cabins promises “absolute privacy” for passengers on long-haul flights.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.