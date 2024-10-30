Swiss Post CEO Roberto Cirillo defends postal strategy
Swiss Post CEO Roberto Cirillo has rejected criticism of Swiss Post's strategy. The financial situation is stable and the investments in new services will pay off in the long term, he said in an interview with the Tamedia newspapers.
The CHF100 million ($115 million) invested in the renovation of the branches will ensure that they remain relevant for the population in the future. “We would never invest CHF100 million so that customers can continue to just pick up letters and make deposits at the counter,” Cirillo was quoted as saying. The overall offering had to be refreshed.
When asked why new services were needed from Swiss Post that could just as easily be carried out using a smartphone, the Swiss Post CEO replied that many people lacked confidence in new technologies and applications. This is because there is no longer a person at the other end that customers can talk to. Swiss Post, on the other hand, is “a symbol of this trust”.
Reduction of the branch network
In addition to investing in the 600 or so remaining company-operated branches by 2028, Swiss Post is continuing to reduce its branch network as planned. Partnerships are currently being sought for the 170 locations affected. In a press release on Tuesday, Swiss Post announced that it is seeking discussions with the municipalities in which company-operated branches will be dismantled and replaced by postal agencies. It is not the case that Swiss Post simply makes decisions without consulting the affected areas.
However, this is precisely what the Syndicom trade union accuses Swiss Post of doing. In a statement, it demands that Swiss Post should retain its existing network of 770 branches and calls on all political players to take active action against the plans to reduce the number of branches. Full and barrier-free access to the basic postal service must be maintained.
