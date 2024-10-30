Swiss Post CEO Roberto Cirillo defends postal strategy

Swiss Post CEO Roberto Cirillo defends postal strategy Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss Post CEO Roberto Cirillo has rejected criticism of Swiss Post's strategy. The financial situation is stable and the investments in new services will pay off in the long term, he said in an interview with the Tamedia newspapers.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Post-Chef Roberto Cirillo verteidigt Poststrategie Original Read more: Post-Chef Roberto Cirillo verteidigt Poststrategie

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The CHF100 million ($115 million) invested in the renovation of the branches will ensure that they remain relevant for the population in the future. “We would never invest CHF100 million so that customers can continue to just pick up letters and make deposits at the counter,” Cirillo was quoted as saying. The overall offering had to be refreshed.

When asked why new services were needed from Swiss Post that could just as easily be carried out using a smartphone, the Swiss Post CEO replied that many people lacked confidence in new technologies and applications. This is because there is no longer a person at the other end that customers can talk to. Swiss Post, on the other hand, is “a symbol of this trust”.

Reduction of the branch network

In addition to investing in the 600 or so remaining company-operated branches by 2028, Swiss Post is continuing to reduce its branch network as planned. Partnerships are currently being sought for the 170 locations affected. In a press release on Tuesday, Swiss Post announced that it is seeking discussions with the municipalities in which company-operated branches will be dismantled and replaced by postal agencies. It is not the case that Swiss Post simply makes decisions without consulting the affected areas.

More

More Swiss Post sets out to reinvent the post office This content was published on Swiss Post is one of the most lauded institutions in Switzerland, which is why efforts to reinvent it face some scepticism. Read more: Swiss Post sets out to reinvent the post office

However, this is precisely what the Syndicom trade union accuses Swiss Post of doing. In a statement, it demands that Swiss Post should retain its existing network of 770 branches and calls on all political players to take active action against the plans to reduce the number of branches. Full and barrier-free access to the basic postal service must be maintained.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.