Watch brand Corum back in Swiss hands

The watch brand, founded in 1955 by René Bannwart, has been bought by one of its former executives from its Chinese owners.

The current owner, Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group, has sold the company via a buy-out to Haso Mehmedovic, Corum said in a press release. Mehmedovic, the new CEO and chairman of the board, started out as a watchmaker before rising through the ranks to become international sales director.

The transaction led by Mehmedovic also includes a group of experienced Swiss investors. “All industrial and commercial assets — including patents, intellectual property, and archives — will remain in Swiss hands and align with a clear strategic direction,” stated the press release.

The current year will be devoted to strengthening the collections, the statement said. A full global relaunch is planned for mid-2026, with a renewed emphasis on the brand’s core identity and celebrated heritage. Founded just 70 years ago, the watch brand has changed owners many times since 2000.

Since 2013, Corum has belonged to the Hong Kong-based Citychamp Watch & Jewellery group. The latter has agreed to sell off this flagship watchmaker, whose activity has been considerably reduced in recent years.

