World’s smallest ski resort opens in Switzerland

The smallest ski resort in the world opens in St. Gallen Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The world's smallest ski resort opened in St Gallen, in northeastern Switzerland, on Saturday, drawing around 200 visitors.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de In St. Gallen eröffnet das kleinste Skigebiet der Welt Original Read more: In St. Gallen eröffnet das kleinste Skigebiet der Welt

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This art project nostalgically nods to the days of the T-bar lift and subtly references climate change.

The four artists have transformed a residential building into a mountain lodge, complete with an Airbnb rental and a souvenir shop. In the garden, a steep 20-metre slope connects the top and bottom stations of the ski lift. This slope includes the world’s shortest black run.

On Saturday afternoon, artist Roman Signer marked the opening of the ski lift with a performance. Despite the lack of snow, the après-ski bar remained open.

The world’s smallest ski resort attracted significant media attention in the lead-up to the event, with numerous outlets covering the project.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.