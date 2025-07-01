Swiss Manufacturing Jumps on Hope for Tariff Deal With US
(Bloomberg) — Swiss manufacturing rose much more than anticipated in June, reflecting hope that a solution to the ongoing tariff spat with the US can be found as the July 9 deadline looms.
The Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 49.6 from 42.1 in May, the third-largest change in the indicator’s history, UBS and procure.ch said on Tuesday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a smaller increase.
That brings the gauge to a four month high and just be low the threshold of 50 that separates growth from contraction.
“It remains to be seen how sustainable this recovery will be,” the researchers said in a statement. “Geopolitical and trade policy risks remain elevated, given that the Trump administration’s 90-day suspension of tariffs expires in July.”
