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Swiss Federal Shooting Festival draws 100,000 visitors

100,000 visitors at the Swiss Federal Shooting Festival in Graubünden
Some 5,000 volunteers were on hand, clocking up a total of 150,000 working hours. Keystone-SDA

The 2026 Swiss Federal Shooting Festival in Graubünden came to an end on Sunday. The major month-long event, centred on the city of Chur, was attended by 35,000 shooters and 100,000 visitors.

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Keystone-SDA

The event in Chur, eastern Switzerland, drew to a close on Sunday with the shooting champions’ finals, the organising committee said. The festival ran from June 5 to July 5. The event took place at the Rossboden in Chur, as well as at a further 19 outdoor shooting ranges in the canton of Graubünden and in Walenstadt, St Gallen.

Some 5,000 volunteers were on hand, clocking up a total of 150,000 working hours. A total of 2.5 million rounds of ammunition were fired. On the final day, five shooting champions were crowned in various disciplines.

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Martin Candinas, president of the organising committee, gave a positive assessment of the festival, which he said had demonstrated what the canton was capable of when thousands of volunteers worked together towards a common goal.

The event, which had a budget of CHF14 million ($17.3 million), also provided an economic boost for the region, the committee added. Numerous businesses in the hotel and catering sectors, trade, retail and tourism benefited from the visitors. The shooting festival had thus also become a significant showcase for the canton, organisers said.

Translated from German/sub-editing gw

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