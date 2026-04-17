Eierläset: Switzerland’s craziest spring tradition
Have you ever seen how winter is banished in Switzerland?
In some villages, spring is not simply expected – it is fought for.
Winter and spring compete against each other at the Eierläset. Eggs fly through the air, grown men in wild costumes engage in a crazy battle – and the whole village joins in the fun. In most municipalities the event takes place on White Sunday, the first Sunday after Easter.
Spoiler: spring always wins.
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