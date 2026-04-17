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Eierläset: Switzerland’s craziest spring tradition

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I focus on service journalism and am responsible for our page "Moving abroad made easy, as well as for marketing projects and editorial tasks. I also produce and host video and audio content. Originally from French-speaking Switzerland, I now live in Zurich and am a ZHAW graduate. Previously, I worked as an editor and anchor for outlets such as SonntagsBlick, BlickTV and Watson.

I manage Swissinfo’s social media channels in German, French and Italian. As a social media manager and digital content specialist, I curate the latest news, analyses and explainers on politics and culture for the Swiss diaspora in the Swiss languages and in English.

Have you ever seen how winter is banished in Switzerland?    

In some villages, spring is not simply expected – it is fought for.  

Winter and spring compete against each other at the Eierläset. Eggs fly through the air, grown men in wild costumes engage in a crazy battle – and the whole village joins in the fun. In most municipalities the event takes place on White Sunday, the first Sunday after Easter.  

Spoiler: spring always wins.

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