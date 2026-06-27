Is silence really golden in Switzerland?

Shhh! You’re in Switzerland. Ernie A. Stephens / Unsplash

Tranquillity and silence are two concepts that, in the collective imagination, go hand in hand with Switzerland. Let’s tiptoe through some urban legends – such as the ban on flushing the loo at night – and the quirks of a people who love their peace and quiet, although there are certainly exceptions.

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A quick comparison with the public noise regulations in force in neighbouring countries shows that Switzerland doesn’t stand out for its strictness. The night-time hours during which no disturbing noise should be made, for example, are more or less the same as those in Italy, France, Germany and Austria – namely from 10pm to 6am (give or take a little, depending on the canton, municipality or day of the week in question).

And yet, in the collective imagination, Switzerland is a place where silence is golden, with rules as absurd as they are strict, and penalties as swift as they are severe, to ensure that the peace and quiet remains undisturbed 24/7.

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It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what this stereotype is based on, but few Swiss would deny it, and this in itself is an indication of an underlying truth. A truth that probably stems not so much from a love of silence but from an undeniable culture of discretion combined with a particularly strong sense of respect for the rules and little inclination towards flexibility. It is this emphasis on the rules of coexistence, perhaps, that has allowed such diverse cultures and languages to remain united in this peculiar country.

But let’s get back to serious matters, such as flushing the lavatory.

An urban myth?

Let’s dispel one of the most widespread myths straight away: in Switzerland it is not illegal to flush the loo after 10pm. This anecdote, which also appeared in British newspaper the Daily MailExternal link, resurfaces regularly on online forums but has no basis in Swiss law.

At federal level the only article in the Civil CodeExternal link that mentions noise in the context of neighbourly relations is as follows:

“In exercising their ownership rights, including in particular the right to run a business on his or her land, landowners are obliged to refrain from any excess detrimental to neighbouring properties. In particular all harmful effects that are not justified by the location and character of the land or by local custom such as air pollution emissions of noxious vapours, noise, vibrations, radiation or the deprivation of sunlight or daylight are prohibited.”

In the fascinating federalist mosaic that is Switzerland, this rule is supplemented by further and varied provisions at cantonal and municipal level. But flushing the loo at night is never illegal.

Be careful, though: it might be prohibited by the block of flats’ rules. In many buildings, particularly older ones with poor soundproofing, this rule is relatively common, especially where there are uncompromising landlords (a breed that seems to thrive in Switzerland).

Our colleague Patricia Islas experienced this first-hand. In the block of flats where she lived in Kerzers, near Bern, if she dared to flush the toilet after 10pm, the landlady – who lived on the floor below – would bang on the ceiling with a broomstick for an hour in protest.

Patricia and the other tenants, however, agreed unanimously that there was no need to follow this absurd rule. They made it clear to the landlady that if she persisted in her obsession, they would call in the police and psychiatric services. The little revolution was a success.

Of washing machines, car horns and other demons

Other house rules are more widespread, widely observed and accepted, and are common in other countries too, although perhaps applied with less rigour.

One prime example: the washing machine. Even if it is the latest, ultra-quiet model and is installed in the basement bomb shelter of a block of flats, there is a good chance that using it on Sundays – that sacred day of rest – is forbidden. There are even cases where this immoral act is punished by having the machine switched off mid-cycle.

And if, unfortunately, you happen to knock over the sugar jar on a Sunday, spilling its contents onto the floor, using the hoover to clean up the mess might be a sure-fire way to meet your neighbour, who will knock on your door to remind you of your manners.

Tidiness, cleanliness and an obsessive attention to the rules of recycling are also qualities that a hypothetical “manual for the perfect Swiss” would describe as essential. But the rules on silence and peace and quiet take precedence.

Taking glass to the designated collection point (perhaps even diligently sorting it by colour when local by-laws require it) might seem like entirely commendable behaviour. However, if, once again, it is unfortunately a Sunday, you risk ending up with a hefty fine.

Those ‘devilish contraptions’ In Switzerland, is priority given to peace and quiet, or to order and cleanliness? Judging by the facts – or rather, by the results at the ballot box – it seems that the former values prevail. A recent example concerns leaf blowers. In September 2025, 61.7% of Zurich’s citizens voted to ban the use of petrol-powered models and to restrict the use of electric ones to the period between October and December. In this article, you’ll find more details about this unusual referendum.

As our colleague Serena Tinari points out in this article, the use of the car horn is much more restricted in Switzerland than in other countries. Drivers must behave in such a way as to use what the Road Traffic Regulations refer to as “acoustic warning devices” “as little as possible”. During the day, it is permitted only if required for road safety (for example, to warn “children who, at the roadside or on the road, are not paying attention to traffic”). “From dusk”, the Ordinance states, “only light signals may be used” and “acoustic warning devices only in the event of danger”.

The 10pm ‘sound barrier’

In Italy, Article 844 of the Civil Code stipulates that noise is unlawful if it exceeds “normal tolerability”. In Switzerland, although not codified in exactly the same terms, the same principle applies, but it would seem that this limit is reached much more easily than is the case in the rest of the world.

As comedian Thomas Wiesel says in this RTS video dedicated to peace and quiet in Switzerland: “If, after 10pm, you hear anything other than the sound of your own breathing, you should call the police.”

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In fact, one might say that in Switzerland the best time to commit a crime is precisely 10pm, as most police officers will be busy responding to complaints from people annoyed by noise coming from next door.

The terraces of bars and nightspots are no exception. Owners often find themselves having to argue with police officers over the disturbance caused to neighbours by their customers. In the never-ending quest to strike a balance between the right to rest and the right to fun, Geneva has introduced the role of the chuchoteur (whisperer), whose task is to “prevent things getting out of hand in a friendly manner”, explains the cantonal authorities’ websiteExternal link, urging patrons to speak in hushed tones when outside the premises.

Cowbells and bell towers: often accused, but usually acquitted

One limit to Switzerland’s love of tranquillity seems to be its love of its own traditions.

Whether hung around a cow’s neck or ringing out from the top of a bell tower, bells are a subject that regularly sparks a noisy dispute.

The script is almost always the same: new residents, previously accustomed to living in an urban setting, move to an idyllic rural village. Annoyed by the bells from churches and/or cows, they appeal to the authorities to limit the disturbance. Some of the long-standing residents are outraged and lodge a counter-complaint. Tempers flare while the local media speculate on the conflict between town and country and on what noise limits it is permissible to impose on traditions.

The outcome, however, varies. In 2021, for example, the cantonal authorities in Aargau ordered a farmer to remove the cowbells from his cattle External linkbetween 10pm and 7am. The ban applies only to a specific pasture in the village of Berikon.

One of the most recent cases dates back to 2023 and concerns the village of Aarwangen, in canton Bern, where, following complaints from two newly arrived couples, a full-fledged pro-bells movement has formed.

An initiative signed by almost a third of residents was approved by the municipal assembly, and the municipality’s websiteExternal link now states: “A harmonious coexistence of the traditional sounds of church bells, cowbells and noise regulations is possible. Aarwangen is regarded as a rural village with historical traditions, which include the ringing of bells, day and night.”

“I hear the tradition”. Poster in Aarwangen in favour of church bells and cowbells. Keystone / Anthony Anex

Another well-known case is that of the church in Wädenswil, canton Zurich. In 2017 the Federal Court, overturning a decision by the cantonal court, ruled that the bells could continue to ring every quarter of an hour, both day and night. In other towns, such as Hochdorf in canton Lucerne or Stabio in Ticino, however, the frequency of bell-ringing, particularly at night, has been reduced without much opposition.

Edited by Daniele Mariani. Translated from German, sub-edited by ts.

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