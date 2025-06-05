Feline felons: The issue with Switzerland’s free-roaming cats

Free-roaming cats kill millions of birds, frogs and other animals every year in Switzerland. Would a “cat moratorium” make a difference?

Isabelle Bannerman

My work focuses on engaging with you, our audience, and strengthening trust in our journalism. I develop engagement tools such as multilingual debates and help distribute our content to users across platforms. A former nurse, I later pursued English linguistics and media studies where I developed a keen interest in journalism and news in the digital age. Sara Pasino

I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.

Did you know that in some parts of Switzerland cats aren’t allowed off a lead during certain months? There is an ongoing debate on how to deal with predation by free-roaming cats.

Read the full article, a part of our “Swiss Oddities” series here: