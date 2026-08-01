What Switzerland and the Three Musketeers have in common… sort of

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“One for all, all for one” is Switzerland’s unofficial national motto. The phrase became popular during the creation of the modern federal state in the 19th century and has since stood as a symbol of unity among the cantons. In many ways, it reflects the core idea of Swiss federalism.

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More Swiss oddities ‘One for all, all for one’ is Switzerland’s (unofficial) national motto This content was published on Over time, the phrase “Unus pro omnibus, omnes pro uno” has become part of the fabric holding the Swiss federal state together. Read more: ‘One for all, all for one’ is Switzerland’s (unofficial) national motto

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