Where cows compete to become queens

The cow-fighting festivals in Valais are also intended to remind us of the economic and cultural significance of cows in the mountains. Thomas Kern / SWI swissinfo.ch

Every spring in canton Valais, southwestern Switzerland, thousands of people watch the Hérens cow fights. But what really happens in the arena? And where does this tradition so deeply rooted in the Rhône valley come from? We went to find out in Martigny.

8 minutes

Thomas Kern As a photo editor I am responsible for the editorial use of photography at SWI swissinfo.ch and our collaborations with photographers. When the opportunity arises, I take a camera and accompany one of our journalists. I trained as a photographer in Zürich and began working as a photojournalist in 1989. I was a founder of the Swiss photographers' agency Lookat Photos in 1990. A two-time World Press Award winner, I have also been awarded several Swiss national scholarships. My work has been widely exhibited and it is represented in various collections. Luca Beti (text) Other languages: 3 Deutsch de In dieser Arena werden aus Kühen Königinnen Read more: In dieser Arena werden aus Kühen Königinnen

Français fr Dans l’arène où des vaches se battent pour la couronne Read more: Dans l’arène où des vaches se battent pour la couronne

Italiano it Nell’arena dove le mucche si sfidano per diventare regine Original Read more: Nell’arena dove le mucche si sfidano per diventare regine

The air is cold and full of tension. In the arena of the Roman amphitheatre in Martigny, on a mid-March morning, 15 cows wait in a circle to be freed from their halters. In the stands, a thousand spectators, their noses reddened and their caps pulled down tightly over their heads, watch the scene. At the judge’s command – “Owners, release the cattle” – the cows shake, as if struck by an electric shock. The fight of the queens begins.

In the middle, with her muzzle to the ground and her horns pointing up, Negra External linkploughs the earth with her hooves. She has yet to choose the opponent against whom she will clash heads. All around her are pairs already in full fight, others studying each other, and cows running in circles with their tails up.

Finally, Negra finds her adversary. Her nostrils flare, her eyes stare ahead, her neck muscles tense. Then comes the impact between two beasts weighing almost 700kg. However, just a few thrusts with the hind legs are enough to make the other cow give up and move away. The clash is too unequal. This will also be the case for three more qualifying fights. Negra will go on to the final.

In the amphitheatre, behind the ropes, Gérard Rouiller nervously follows the fight. He is one of Negra’s four owners; also with him are Nathalie Lugon, Pierre Mugnier and Michèle Lattion. They are passionate about cows of the Hérens breed.

They discovered Negra during a fight in Cogne, in the Aosta Valley, and immediately fell in love with her. “The purchase was a spur-of-the-moment decision driven by the heart,” says Rouiller, revealing in a whisper that the four of them shelled out CHF5,000 ($6,400) each to convince the owner to let her leave for Martigny-Combe.

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Outing between rows of cows

The spectacle that unfolds around and inside the amphitheatre of Martigny is a concentration of agro-pastoral tradition, personal passion, identity value and social recognition.

At first light, under an ashen sky and with the mountains cut in half by a spring snowfall, the beasts parade like an army in front of the statues of the Roman emperors Caesar, Augustus and Claudius.

Previous Next Anyone arriving early in the morning outside the Roman arena in Martigny will find long rows of tethered cows peacefully chewing the cud. Thomas Kern / SWI swissinfo.ch The inspectors must be present during the animal entry checks. They verify the identity of each animal by checking its ear tag. Thomas Kern / SWI swissinfo.ch The owners stand around, chatting, watering their animals and feeding them a bit of hay here and there. Even when the place is full, everyone knows each other. Thomas Kern / SWI swissinfo.ch The inspector checks the tips of each animal’s horns using the appropriate gauge. If an animal’s horns do not comply with the regulations, they are filed down, or the owner undertakes to bring the horns into compliance themselves. Thomas Kern / SWI swissinfo.ch Local wine, red or white, is always close at hand, as here while queuing for lunch in the marquee. Thomas Kern / SWI swissinfo.ch Although it’s still quite early in the morning, the weather is damp and chilly. We simply must have an aperitif. Small white wine glasses are being pulled out of everyone’s bags. Thomas Kern / SWI swissinfo.ch A proud owner leads his Eringer cow into the arena. Thomas Kern / SWI swissinfo.ch The tips of the horns must not be made of synthetic material. At least two centimetres of the natural horn tip must remain visible. Thomas Kern / SWI swissinfo.ch The handlers are responsible for the animals in the arena. The owners are only allowed to watch from the sidelines. The young helpers have their hands full. Thomas Kern / SWI swissinfo.ch Everyone is busy but is enjoying themselves. Thomas Kern / SWI swissinfo.ch The prize is proudly presented: a bell with a leather strap worth around CHF500. Thomas Kern / SWI swissinfo.ch Picture 1

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They arrive in droves, led by their owners. About 180 head of cattle, including cows and heifers, take part in the “matches”, as the fights are called in the French-speaking part of Valais. Waiting for them are the organisers of the event, those of the breeding syndicate ‘Pied du château’.

The cows are weighed, their health is checked and their horns, which if too sharp are blunted with sandpaper. Finally, armed with a jar of white paint and a paintbrush, those responsible write a number on the flanks. For Negra it is 58.

After being tied to chains, the cows witness a continuous coming and going. The breeders return to their cars to fetch sacks of hay, bags with dry bread, buckets with grain, tables and chairs, cooler bags and containers, gazebos.

Between the rows of cows, huddles of people form: family members, friends and acquaintances. It feels like a kind of picnic. The air begins to smell of manure, coffee and white wine. Country festival music blaring from the loudspeakers covers the bellowing and ringing of cowbells. The waiting begins.

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“I didn’t sleep a wink last night,” Nathalie Lugon says. “But now the worst is over. Now it’s your turn to be honoured,” she says, stroking Negra’s muzzle.

Symbol of an entire canton

The Hérens breed takes its name from the side valley located south of the Rhône valley in Valais. The cows are medium-sized and have a strong, muscular constitution. They are distinguished by their thick horns curved inwards and their uniform coat, which varies in colour from black to reddish-brown.

But what characterises them above all is their fighting temperament. And it is from this natural behaviour that the tradition of queen fighting originated. Initially, they only took place on the jointly managed mountain pastures.

When the herds of different breeders met, the head of the herd had to be defined. “The strongest cow, the queen, could graze the grass of the best pastures, and with her the cows in her stable,” writes Valais historian Thomas Antonietti in his bookExternal link Kein Volk von Hirten – Alpwirtschaft im Wallis (Not a nation of shepherds – Alpine farming in Valais).

“Cow fights were therefore not only symbolic and of social prestige but also responded to practical considerations. […] Like the prize cows at livestock shows, the crowning of a queen on the Alp increased the economic value of the animal,” he says.

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On the Alp, herd fights were attended only by breeders. The popularity of cow fights increased when, from the 1920s onwards, fights were organised on the plains.

The first fights were held in Montana and Martigny in autumn, after the summer pasturing. The real success came when the meetings were held in spring. From the 1960s onwards, the fights thus became a very popular spectacle, often attended by several thousand people, not all of them from the rural world. According to Antonietti, the regionalisation of the events has led to a semantic shift. “The fighting cow gradually became a symbol of the entire canton.”

As the years went by, the Hérens cow thus became one of the identity animals of the Valais: its stamina and tenacity transformed it into a metaphor for the rugged and wild Alpine territory and the people who inhabit it.

The most representative moment of this cantonal dimension is the national final held in May in Aproz, where the whole of Valais symbolically comes together. And it is there that we will find Negra.

In the middle of the arena, her muzzle on the ground, her hooves digging the earth, Negra will wait for her adversary for the encounter that could consecrate her queen of queens.

How a fight unfolds The fighting of cows of the Hérens breed follows precise rulesExternal link. The animals are divided into three categories according to weight, plus primiparae (first lactation) and heifers. The day includes qualifying rounds in the morning and finals in the afternoon, at the end of which the queen of each category is crowned. A five-member jury, including a president, directs the fights and is in charge of enforcing the rules, eliminating cows that lose or refuse the fight and establishing the final ranking. A cow is generally eliminated when it loses or withdraws three times. Also operating in the arena are the rabatteurs (beaters), often young, who act on the instructions of the judges. Their task is to approach the cows to facilitate the fight, prevent other animals from disturbing two contenders and remove eliminated or reluctant beasts from the fight. The fights are conducted using the progressive elimination system: during the qualifying round, groups of 12 to 16 cows compete against each other and the five to six best from each group advance to the category final. In the final, the competitors fight until one dominates all the others and is proclaimed queen of the category.

Translated from Italian by AI/ts

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