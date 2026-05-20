Why Switzerland is considered a land of coffee

I manage Swissinfo’s social media channels in German, French and Italian. As a social media manager and digital content specialist, I curate the latest news, analyses and explainers on politics and culture for the Swiss diaspora in the Swiss languages and in English.
I focus on service journalism and am responsible for our page "Moving abroad made easy, as well as for marketing projects and editorial tasks. I also produce and host video and audio content. Originally from French-speaking Switzerland, I now live in Zurich and am a ZHAW graduate. Previously, I worked as an editor and anchor for outlets such as SonntagsBlick, BlickTV and Watson.
I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English.
I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.
No coffee beans grow in Switzerland. Yet the country is the world’s second-largest exporter of coffee. How is that possible?
Switzerland imports large quantities of green coffee beans and roasts them domestically. This process constitutes a “substantial transformation” of the product. Under international trade law, the coffee can therefore be classified as Swiss.
But the coffee business also has a darker side. Historically, it is closely tied to colonialism. While Switzerland never had colonies of its own, Swiss entrepreneurs were involved in plantations, trade networks and the transport of enslaved people.
Find out more in our video:
Read more about Switzerland as a land of coffee in our article
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Swiss oddities
How Switzerland became a land of coffee
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How did a small country with no domestic coffee cultivation become the world’s second‑largest coffee exporter?
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