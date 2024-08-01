Davos restaurant tenant convicted of racial discrimination
The tenant of the Pischa mountain restaurant in Davos has been sentenced to a conditional fine for racial discrimination after he refused to rent sledges to Jewish guests. In addition to the conditional fine, he must also pay a penalty.
Davoser Restaurant-Pächter wegen Rassen-Diskriminierung verurteilt
The Graubünden public prosecutor, Franco Passini, confirmed the conviction, which was reported in the daily newspaper Südostschweiz. The tenant was found guilty of discrimination for refusing service based on race, ethnicity, or religion.
The sentence was issued by the Graubünden public prosecutor’s office through a penalty order. The specific amounts of the fines were not disclosed, but the judgement is legally binding.
The incident occurred at the beginning of winter when the restaurant tenant at the small Davos ski resort of Pischa stopped renting sledges and other sports equipment to Jewish tourists. This decision was communicated via a notice in Hebrew at the rental counter, which cited various “annoying incidents” as the reason for the rental ban.
