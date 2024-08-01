Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Davos restaurant tenant convicted of racial discrimination

Generated with artificial intelligence.
The tenant of the Pischa mountain restaurant in Davos has been sentenced to a conditional fine for racial discrimination after he refused to rent sledges to Jewish guests. In addition to the conditional fine, he must also pay a penalty.

The Graubünden public prosecutor, Franco Passini, confirmed the conviction, which was reported in the daily newspaper Südostschweiz. The tenant was found guilty of discrimination for refusing service based on race, ethnicity, or religion.

The sentence was issued by the Graubünden public prosecutor’s office through a penalty order. The specific amounts of the fines were not disclosed, but the judgement is legally binding.

+Tensions between Jewish guests and Swiss locals in Davos: an explainer

The incident occurred at the beginning of winter when the restaurant tenant at the small Davos ski resort of Pischa stopped renting sledges and other sports equipment to Jewish tourists. This decision was communicated via a notice in Hebrew at the rental counter, which cited various “annoying incidents” as the reason for the rental ban.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

