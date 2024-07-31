Swiss celebrate 30 years of workfree August 1

Having the day off on August 1 probably goes without saying for many people. But this is only the 30th year that the whole country has the day off on Swiss National Day.

Bonfires, fireworks or brunches on the farm – there are numerous traditions associated with August 1. And many older people will have nostalgic memories of August 1 sweets at the village bakery or August 1 badges as a child. However, the fact that most people have the day off is a relatively recent development.

August 1 has only been a holiday throughout Switzerland since 1994. The change was preceded by a memorable referendum the year before. On September 26, 1993, voters approved the Swiss Democrats’ popular initiative “For a workfree federal holiday” with a majority of 83.8%.

This remains the highest approval rate for a popular initiative. All 26 cantons voted in favour, following the recommendation of the government and parliament.

Not just a ‘federal holiday’

Until then, some cantons worked full-time on August 1, others only in the mornings; only the cantons of Zurich, Schaffhausen, Thurgau and Ticino did not work at all.

According to the 1993 report, Ticino voted in favour with a 93%, as did canton Geneva with 90.4%.

A further 13 cantons contributed yes-majorities of over 80%. Canton Appenzell Inner Rhodes (59.3%) was the least enthusiastic about a work-free August 1.

‘Hard-working people’

For a long time, there was apparently no great need for a workfree August 1 in Switzerland. Even at the time of the First World War and later, the government was of the opinion that “a simple celebration with bell ringing and bonfires” was most in keeping with “the simple and industrious traditions of the people”.

As recently as 1977, a survey showed that the cantons were also overwhelmingly against a federal holiday. By the 1990s, however, the wind had changed. In the run-up to the 1993 referendum, almost all parties voted in favour of the initiative.

Only the Liberals recommended a no vote for “fundamentally federalist” reasons, as they felt that the cantons’ competences were affected.

Criticism from employers

Meanwhile, the Central Association of Swiss Employers’ Organisations (now the Swiss Employers’ Association) argued that a new federal holiday would be a burden on the economy. The Greens decided not to vote as they did not want to support an initiative from the Swiss Democrats.

A look at the House of Representatives debate shows that the yes camp was also rather reluctant.

Duri Bezzola from the Radical Party said his parliamentary group would vote in favour without enthusiasm. The previous regulation had worked well, he said. Once again, “regulation instead of deregulation” was being applied.

However, the vast majority of Swiss wanted a holiday on which the whole nation has the day off, said Bernese Social Democrat Georges Eggenberger in the same debate. However, he said it was unfortunate that May 1 was not declared a non-working holiday at the same time.