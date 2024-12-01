The Swiss don’t want mandatory tips

The Swiss don't want mandatory tips Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Compulsory tipping does not meet with unanimous approval among the Swiss. More than two-thirds do not want to include it in the price of their food, according to a survey published Sunday.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA/ds Other language: 1 Français fr Les Suisses ne veulent pas de pourboires obligatoires Original Read more: Les Suisses ne veulent pas de pourboires obligatoires

Nearly half of those polled (48%) are in favor of abolishing mandatory tips, according to the survey by 20 Minutes and Tamedia. They would prefer instead an increase in the basic salary of restaurant employees.

Opposition to compulsory tipping was unanimous. The majority of those polled were against it, regardless of party, age or gender. The online survey was conducted on November 21 among 13,215 people from all language regions.