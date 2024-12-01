The Swiss don’t want mandatory tips

Nearly half of those polled (48%) are in favor of abolishing mandatory tips, according to the survey by 20 Minutes and Tamedia. They would prefer instead an increase in the basic salary of restaurant employees.
Opposition to compulsory tipping was unanimous. The majority of those polled were against it, regardless of party, age or gender. The online survey was conducted on November 21 among 13,215 people from all language regions.
