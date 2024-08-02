Rural and urban Switzerland unite to celebrate National Day
Several hundred people gathered on the Rütli meadow in Canton Uri to celebrate Swiss National Day on August 1, focusing on the unity that binds Switzerland's diverse regions. Notably, no member of the Federal Council attended this year's event.
Anders Stokholm, president of the Swiss Society for the Common Good, which organises the ceremony, highlighted that the laying of Switzerland’s foundation stone is celebrated on August 1. This year’s celebration centred on unity.
Stokholm emphasised that Switzerland’s diversity is its strength, stating, “Switzerland cannot be reduced to a single denominator.” He noted that shaping the country’s future is best achieved together, though it requires tolerance to foster mutual understanding.
The official theme of the Rütli celebration was “StadtLand” (urban-rural), addressing the urban-rural divide. The Swiss Association of Towns and Cities and the Swiss Association for Mountain Regions were the guest organisations.
During a panel discussion, Christine Bulliard-Marbach, a Centre Party parliamentarian and president of the Swiss Association for Mountain Regions, acknowledged the urban-rural divide but stressed its importance, highlighting the need for a sense of togetherness.
Corinne Mauch, Mayor of Zurich and vice president of the Swiss Association of Towns and Cities, remarked that the divide is smaller than often portrayed in the media. Mauch and Bulliard emphasised shared challenges faced by both urban and rural areas, such as climate change and electricity production.
An open-air exhibition featured projects from the two organisations that have improved cities and regions over the years. One poster showcased the revived market in Bellinzona, noting that markets create “emotional ties” between the city and the countryside.
This year’s celebration did not feature any Federal Council members. As usual, the event included folkloristic performances and concluded with the singing of the Swiss Psalm.
