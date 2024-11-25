Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss construction workers negotiate pay rise

1.4% higher wages for construction workers
1.4% higher wages for construction workers Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss construction workers negotiate pay rise
Trade unions have reached an agreement providing for a general pay rise of 1.4% in 2025 in the main construction sector. Retirement at 60 will also be guaranteed.

Keystone-SDA

All workers in the contruction sector will see their pay rise by 1.4%, trade unions Unia and Syna announced on Monday, following negotiations between the contracting parties to the National Agreement for the Main Construction Sector and the approval of the union delegates in plenary.

Some 70,000 workers are affected. Among other measures, in addition to guaranteeing retirement at 60 by adjusting financial contributions and benefits, workers will receive a full occupational pension after 20 years of contributions instead of 15.

In the end, the agreement was reached “because both parties (contractors and unions) were prepared to take a step towards each other”, noted the press release.

Robin named bird of the year 2025

Robin named Swiss Bird of the Year 2025

This content was published on The Swiss public has named the robin as Bird of the Year 2025. With its familiar red breast and distinctive song, the robin is one of the most common bird species in Switzerland, found in gardens and forests.

Read more: Robin named Swiss Bird of the Year 2025
Large-scale police operation in Geneva - neighborhood cordoned off

Geneva police investigate suspected parcel bomb

This content was published on Geneva police carried out a major operation in the east of the city on Monday, following reports that a parcel bomb had exploded in an apartment building and injured one person.

Read more: Geneva police investigate suspected parcel bomb

