Extra month of Swiss pension can be paid out from end of 2026

The 13th monthly pension payment can be paid out from December 2026. The Swiss parliament has given the green light for this. However, it has not yet been decided how it will be financed.

On Monday the House of Representatives was the second chamber to approve the legal basis for the payment of the 13th monthly pension payment, with 193 votes in favour, none against and no abstentions. The 13th payment will be paid out at the end of the year to everyone who is entitled to an old-age pension in the year in question. Heirs are not entitled to the supplement.

Expenditure on the 13th old-age pension is expected to amount to around CHF4.2 billion ($4.7 billion) in 2026. An additional monthly pension will be paid out. The 13th pension must not lead to recipients of supplementary benefits having their benefits reduced.

How the 13th payment will be financed is still unclear. The responsible committee of the Senate is currently discussing this issue.

