2026: New Year, new Swiss laws

Electricity prices in Switzerland will fall by an average of around 4% in 2026 for basic household supply. Keystone-SDA

Various changes to Swiss laws and regulations came into force on January 1. Here’s a selection.

8 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Traffic and transport: From January 1, the Swiss federal government’s financial supportExternal link for domestic rail freight and freight shipping will be redefined. The aim is to encourage the loading of goods by rail.

The new Swiss law on air passenger data will come into force. Airlines will have to provide the authorities with air passenger data for all flights they operate from abroad to Switzerland and from Switzerland to abroad.

Energy and the environment: Electricity prices in Switzerland will fall by an average of around 4% in 2026 for basic household supply. A typical household will pay 27.7 centimes per kilowatt-hour, representing a decrease of CHF58 ($73) on the average household’s electricity bill.

Federal support for the development of solar energy in the Alps will continue after 2025. A special law will enter into force today.

On January, new regulations concerning the use of plant protection products will come into effect. Their purchase and use in agriculture will require a valid professional authorisation. This change affects all farms.

Starting in 2026, CHF567 million will be paid to all residents of Switzerland as part of the environmental tax. The amount will be deducted from their health insurance premiums.

Health and health insurance funds: After more than twenty years, the Tarmed medical tariff system will be replaced by Tardoc and outpatient flat rates. Tarmed, introduced in 2004, has never been fully revised. The introduction of Tardoc represents a decisive step towards improving outpatient care for patients, premium payers, and the medical profession.

The Swiss government will, for the first time, set maximum cost growth targets for the period 2028 to 2031. On Wednesday, it decided that the counter-proposal to the initiative from the Centre Party would come into force at the beginning of the year. This counter-proposal states that the government will set a limit on the increase in mandatory health insurance costs every four years. It will make an initial decision at the end of 2026. If costs exceed this agreed-upon value without justification, the Federal Council and the cantons must consider corrective measures.

The costs of certain vaccines are now covered by health insurance, even if the deductible has not yet been exhausted. This includes standard vaccines such as those against diphtheria, tetanus and meningococcus.

Various amendments to the health insurance benefits ordinance will come into force from 2026. For example, digital health applications such as apps for the treatment of depression will in the future be reimbursed by compulsory health insurance.

Insurance and pension planning: Anyone who has several short-term jobs with low wages can benefit from enhanced old-age pension provisions. Measures are also being taken for self-employed individuals ceasing their activity.

In January 2026, survivor and disability pensions from mandatory occupational pension schemes (LPP) paid since 2022 will be adjusted for the first time to price changes.

Social protection for workers on short-term assignments in four sectors of culture and media will be improved from 2026. Their salary will now be covered by the Swiss old age pension scheme, even if it is minimal.

Society, training, and criminal law: Stalking or obsessive harassment will be a crime from the beginning of 2026 and may be punishable by imprisonment or fines. However, criminal prosecution for obsessive harassment is only possible when a victim files a criminal complaint.

Anyone who committed murder when they were younger could, under certain conditions, be interned as adults directly after a criminal sanction imposed on minors.

From January 1, cantons will be able to define the format of the general knowledge exam for apprenticeship diplomas. Cantons will be able to continue to organise written final exams or oral exams.

The Swiss authorities are providing greater incentives for the distribution of regional and local newspapers by mail. The discount is now 43 centimes per copy, 15 centimes more than this year.

Land-use planning and construction: New provisions for the spatial planning law will come into force in stages in 2026. However, from July 1, 2026, the cantons will have to define within five years a strategy to stabilise construction outside building zones.

Property owners and buyers will be better protected in the event of construction defects. Currently, property owners must notify the contractor within 7 to 10 days of any construction defects, or risk losing their warranty rights. In the future, they will have 60 days. The contract cannot stipulate a shorter period or exclude the right to repairs.

Taxation and credit: There will be less interest in 2026 on voluntary advance payments of federal direct taxes. The finance ministry has lowered the interest rate from 1.25% to 0.75%. The interest rate for late payments, refunds, and conditional payment obligations for federal taxes and duties is also decreasing from 4.75% to 4.5%.

The provisions relating to the amendment to the double taxation agreement between Switzerland and France apply from January 1. These provisions govern the taxation of teleworking income.

From January 1, individuals who have been subjected to unjustified legal proceedings will be able to prevent third parties more easily from becoming aware of these proceedings. To do so, the individual must, as before, submit a request to the relevant debt enforcement office.

The maximum interest rate for consumer credit will be adjusted to reflect the decrease in interest rates. At the beginning of 2026, the rate for cash loans will decrease from 11% to 10%. The maximum interest rate for overdraft facilities, such as credit cards, will also decrease from 13% to 12%.

Other new features planned for 2026: Domestic workers will see their minimum wages increase by 2% starting January 1, 2026, the Federal Council has decided. These will be adjusted to reflect changes in nominal wages for the years 2022 to 2024.

Support for Swiss cinema must be reoriented towards a comprehensive approach to supporting the audiovisual sector. These measures should come into effect on January 1.

The 13th old age pension payment should be distributed from December 2026. But the way it is to be financed remains open and controversial.

A national emergency hotline will be introduced from May 1, 2026. People affected by domestic violence will be able to contact it.

An electronic identity scheme (E-ID) will be introduced in Switzerland no earlier than mid-2026. Its use will be optional and free of charge, and will be made possible via the Swiyu application.

Adapted from French by AI/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

