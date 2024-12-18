Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

More than 58,000 Swiss sign petition for night trains

58,000 people sign petition for night trains
58,000 people sign petition for night trains Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
More than 58,000 Swiss sign petition for night trains
Listening: More than 58,000 Swiss sign petition for night trains

The Green Party and the environmental organisation Umverkehr have submitted a petition in Bern with 58,640 signatures for night trains. It demands that the government expand the services in this area, as provided for in the CO2 Act.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The signatures were collected in less than three months, according to a press release on Wednesday. “This is a strong signal that the government should not abandon the expansion of night trains,” said Aline Trede, parliamentary group leader of the Greens.

+ Swiss night trains: past, present and future

The aim is to promote sustainable mobility and offer alternatives to air travel. The environmental organisation demands that the federal government’s cost-cutting measures should not have any impact on night trains.

The night train projects from Switzerland to Barcelona and Rome are endangered by the government’s cost-cutting measures. On Monday, the House of Representatives agreed with the decision of the cantons and decided to subsidise the night trains with CHF10 million ($11.2 million) a year instead of the originally planned CHF30 million.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
13 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
12 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR