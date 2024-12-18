More than 58,000 Swiss sign petition for night trains
The Green Party and the environmental organisation Umverkehr have submitted a petition in Bern with 58,640 signatures for night trains. It demands that the government expand the services in this area, as provided for in the CO2 Act.
The signatures were collected in less than three months, according to a press release on Wednesday. “This is a strong signal that the government should not abandon the expansion of night trains,” said Aline Trede, parliamentary group leader of the Greens.
The aim is to promote sustainable mobility and offer alternatives to air travel. The environmental organisation demands that the federal government’s cost-cutting measures should not have any impact on night trains.
The night train projects from Switzerland to Barcelona and Rome are endangered by the government’s cost-cutting measures. On Monday, the House of Representatives agreed with the decision of the cantons and decided to subsidise the night trains with CHF10 million ($11.2 million) a year instead of the originally planned CHF30 million.
