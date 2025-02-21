Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss committee wants to end government resignations during legislative term

A commission wants to put an end to resignations from the Federal Council during a legislative term
The Swiss government and Federal Chancellor (left). Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss committee wants to end government resignations during legislative term
Listening: Swiss committee wants to end government resignations during legislative term

Members of the seven-person Swiss Federal Council should no longer be able to leave office before the end of their term, according to the House of Representatives' political institutions committee.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Parliamentarian Gerhard Pfister, who proposed the idea, pointed out that members of the government are elected for four years after each full renewal of the House of Representatives. In practice, however, resignations during a term of office are not uncommon.

They are sometimes dictated by partisan tactics, in particular to save a seat. These early elections are synonymous with great turmoil, the committee said.

+ Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd announces resignation

Pfister therefore calls for a fixed term of office to guarantee greater calm and stability. Early resignations should only be permitted for extraordinary reasons.

The issue now goes to the Senate.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
65 Likes
126 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

After the radiologists' strike, doctors demonstrate in Berne

More

After strike by radiologists, doctors demonstrate in Bern

This content was published on Following a strike by radiology technicians in Fribourg, doctors, vets, dentists and chiropractors expressed their frustration on Friday outside parliament in the Swiss capital.

Read more: After strike by radiologists, doctors demonstrate in Bern
Ticino hotels record boom in the winter month of December

More

Ticino hotels record December boom

This content was published on Hotels in the southern Swiss canton of Ticino welcomed significantly more guests last December than in the same month of the previous year.

Read more: Ticino hotels record December boom

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR