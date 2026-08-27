Swiss Post reports e-voting system has no major vulnerabilities
Swiss Post’s e-voting system has passed a public security test. Ethical hackers found no “critical vulnerabilities” during the test. Participation in the test was also significantly higher than in the previous year.
Ethical hackers gain access to IT systems with legal authorisation in order to uncover security vulnerabilities before criminals can exploit them. In the case of Swiss Post, they tested the system for just under three weeks in July this year, as Swiss Post announced on Thursday. The public penetration test took place on an identical copy of the voting system, on which the entire voting process was simulated.
Participation in the test increased significantly compared with 2025. There were over 403,000 accesses from 5,479 IP addresses in 107 countries. In the previous year, there had been 2,600 IP addresses from 54 countries.
+ Hackers to put latest Swiss e-voting software to the test
Of the 85 reports received, Swiss Post confirmed six findings. These included one vulnerability rated “high” and one rated “medium”. The remaining findings were classified as “low” severity.
The finding classified as “high” severity could have compromised the availability of the voting server, but not the security of the votes cast. However, Swiss Post went on to state that the digital ballot box withstood the attacks despite significantly higher participation than in the previous year.
Swiss Post pays rewards for each reported vulnerability (“bug”) – as part of this year’s test, around CHF38,000 ($47,000) were paid out to hackers.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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