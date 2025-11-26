Swiss set priorities for pension reform without raising retirement age
Fairer contributions or longer working lives: on Wednesday, the Swiss government set out the broad outlines of the old-age pension (AHV/AVS2030) reform. There are no plans to raise the retirement age.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The financial situation of the old-age pension scheme must be stabilised for the years 2030 to 2040. To achieve this, the government is encouraging people to continue working until the reference age or beyond.
The amount above which AHV contributions are deducted will be raised to CHF21,800 (from CHF 16,800 at present). The reform also provides for the abolition of the maximum AHV age (70). Beyond this age, it is currently not possible to improve one’s pension, while workers must continue to pay contributions beyond the age of 70.
Contributions must also be levied more equitably in order to avoid gaps and improve social protection for the elderly. These measures in the area of contributions should generate additional revenue for the old-age pension scheme of around CHF700 million ($868 million) by 2040.
More
‘Yes’ to more state pension in Switzerland
The AHV’s funding requirement for the period 2030-2040 depends on how the 13th old-age pension is financed. If Parliament opts for sustainable funding, no additional measures will be required for AHV 2030, but this is not the case if the funding is temporary. In this case, the government is proposing a Value-Add Tax increase of 0.7 percentage points.
The Federal Department of Home Affairs (FDHA) will have to present a preliminary draft by spring 2026.
Translated from French by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.