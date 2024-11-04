Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss government minister breaks silence over Trump remarks controversy

Last week Rösti answered a question from a student about his preference for the outcome of the US election, which takes place on Tuesday, November 5. Keystone-SDA
Transport Minister Albert Rösti explained his position on Sunday evening, after being called out for expressing support for Donald Trump. He admitted that a federal cabinet minister has no business speaking out on foreign elections.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“I was answering a question from a student as Albert Rösti, but I am well aware that a government minister should not comment on, or discuss, elections abroad,” said Rösti on Swiss public television RTS. He was reacting to the controversy created by his remarks.

+ What Trump’s return or a new Harris administration would mean for Switzerland

A week ago, in front of an audience of Basel students, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party politician said he was “personally more in favour of Donald Trump”. He said Trump was “the only president who hasn’t led America to war for four years”. He added, however, that he had “trouble” with the former president’s “personality”, according to comments reported by Tamedia newspapers.

This stance on an election in another country was criticised in Swiss political circles.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

