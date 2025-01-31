Swiss army chiefs defend botched procurement projects

Amherd and army leadership defend procurement projects
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss defense Minister Viola Amherd and military heads joined forces to defend themselves against parliamentary and media criticisms of problematic procurement projects.
January 31, 2025 - 14:02
Amherd admitted that the public’s need for information had probably been underestimated.
There are naturally difficulties with projects, the outgoing government minister told the media in Bern on Friday. It would be a shame not to recognise these and not to react.
It is no different with the complex seven key and top projects in her department, which have been criticised by the parliamentary finance committee and the Swiss Federal Audit Office, among others.
Head of the armed forces Thomas Süssli explained that the Defence Group is working on 169 major projects to restore defence capabilities. The New Digitalisation Platform (NDP) and C2Air airspace surveillance are central to this.
The army leadership agreed that airspace surveillance must be integrated into the NDP. He assured that the delays had not caused any financial damage.
More
More
Financial audit harshly criticises Swiss drone procurement project
This content was published on
Jan 23, 2025
The federal audit office has criticised the Swiss government for poor planning of the procurement of six drones from an Israeli supplier.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
