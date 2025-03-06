Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Far fewer unaccompanied minors apply for asylum in Switzerland

Asylum: sharp decline in unaccompanied minors in 2024
Asylum: sharp decline in unaccompanied minors in 2024 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Far fewer unaccompanied minors apply for asylum in Switzerland
Listening: Far fewer unaccompanied minors apply for asylum in Switzerland

Last year, the number of unaccompanied minors seeking asylum in Switzerland dropped by nearly 40% compared to 2023.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The decline can be attributed to a dwindling number of applications from Afghan, Turkish and Syrian nationals.

Persons traveling alone who claimed to be minors and applied in the country totaled 2,639, a figure equivalent to 12.4% of all asylum applications (17.9% in 2023), the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) said.

+ Asylum in Switzerland

In the year under review, the majority of unaccompanied minors came from Afghanistan (1,295; 49%), a figure that equates to a 53% decrease compared to 2023 (2,774), the note points out. From Somalia came 217, Algeria 214, Morocco 202 and Guinea 111.

The most represented age group was between 16 and 17 (76.2%), while unaccompanied minors aged 13 to 15 were significantly fewer (22.2%). Those between the ages of 8 and 12, on the other hand, were only 1.4%. Almost all of them were male (95.2%), SEM points out.

The data refer to the age declared by the applicants themselves when they entered a federal asylum centre. Audits conducted in the past, however, have revealed that about a quarter of young asylum seekers are clearly over the age of 18.

In the year under review, the actual number of asylum applications filed could therefore undergo a sharp downward adjustment as well, said SEM.

More

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should cows be fed additives to reduce the climate change impact of livestock farming?

Food companies are trying to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by getting suppliers to give their cows special methane-reducing feed.

Join the discussion
1 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Population has named two newly discovered Swiss fish

More

Swiss public names two newly discovered fish

This content was published on Two fish species recently discovered in Switzerland have been called fluvicola and ommata, following an appeal to the public for names.

Read more: Swiss public names two newly discovered fish

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR