Anti-separatists in Bernese Jura mark 50th anniversary of crucial vote

Bernese anti-separatists celebrate the vote of 16 March 1975
Keystone-SDA
Anti-separatist circles gathered in Tramelan, canton Bern on Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the vote of March 16, 1975, when the people of the Bernese Jura chose to remain part of canton Bern. The theme of the jubilee was the identity of the Bernese Jura after Moutier's departure.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The event was organised by Force Démocratique and Groupe Sanglier, two pro-Bernese movements. For anti-separatist circles, the 1975 vote is regarded as the founding act of the Bernese Jura.

Given the imminent move of the town of Moutier from canton Bern to canton Jura, speakers at the event emphasised how important it is for the French-speaking part of the canton of Bern to strengthen its identity and look to the future.

For Bernese cantonal representative Pierre Alain Schnegg, the past is over and the future is promising: “We have worked for decades to find solutions and provide answers to the Jura question. Today we can finally put an end to it”, he said.

The jubilee took place just a few days after the vote by both chambers of parliament approving the modification of the borders, putting an end to the Jura Question.

On March 16, 1975, the former districts of Courtelary, Moutier and La Neuveville decided to remain in the canton of Bern. Less than a year earlier, the districts of Delsberg, Porrentruy and Franches-Montagnes had decided to form a new canton of Jura.

Adapted from French and German with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

