Biodiversity initiative: Reactions to the rejection
Our reporters, Zeno Zoccatelli and Christian Raaflaub, have been speaking to both the initiative committee and the group opposing the referendum.
This content was published on
1 minute
-
DeutschdeBiodiversitätsinitiative: Reaktionen auf das Nein OriginalRead more: Biodiversitätsinitiative: Reaktionen auf das Nein
-
FrançaisfrLes réactions au «non» à l’initiative sur la biodiversitéRead more: Les réactions au «non» à l’initiative sur la biodiversité
-
ItalianoitIniziativa sulla biodiversità: le reazioni al “no” popolareRead more: Iniziativa sulla biodiversità: le reazioni al “no” popolare
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.