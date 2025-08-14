The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Swiss Politics

Destroyed Swiss village of Blatten to be rebuilt within four years

Blatten in Valais to be rebuilt in four years
In the two-and-a-half months since the disaster, various construction works have been carried out in the municipality. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Destroyed Swiss village of Blatten to be rebuilt within four years
Listening: Destroyed Swiss village of Blatten to be rebuilt within four years

After a devastating landslide this spring, the village of Blatten in canton Valais should be standing again by 2029. The mayor of the greater municipal area, Matthias Bellwald, confirmed to news agency Keystone-SDA these plans had been presented at a municipal meeting on Tuesday evening.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In mid-June, the authorities presented a provisional timetable at a municipal meeting, according to which the village is to be rebuilt in one to five years. The hamlets of Eisten and Weissenried should return to normality as early as 2026 and Fafleralp in 2027, according to the municipal meeting held in the neighbouring village of Wiler.

More

In the two-and-a-half months since the disaster, various construction works have been carried out in the municipality. A temporary road has been built, slopes secured and debris cleared. The army used boats to collect driftwood from the dammed lake behind the debris cone. New water and power lines are also being laid.

Translated from German with DeepL/gw

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Are you noticing or anticipating any changes in your life as a result of the tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump?

How do you think your life could be impacted by the US tariff policy? Let us know.

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

What’s the smartest way for countries to compete for world-class research talent?

As the US slashes science funding and pressures universities, many researchers are considering a move. Should Switzerland try to entice them?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Small two-seater crashes into Lake Geneva: no injuries

More

Small plane crashes into Lake Geneva near Vevey

This content was published on A small two-seater plane crashed into Lake Geneva near Vevey on Tuesday afternoon. The two people on board were able to escape from the submerged aircraft without any injuries.

Read more: Small plane crashes into Lake Geneva near Vevey
Drafts for new banknote series available

More

Swiss National Bank publishes new banknote designs

This content was published on The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is working on a new series of banknotes on the theme of “Switzerland and its altitudes”. Twelve designs for the new series have been submitted and the public's opinion is now being sought.

Read more: Swiss National Bank publishes new banknote designs

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR