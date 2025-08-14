Destroyed Swiss village of Blatten to be rebuilt within four years

In the two-and-a-half months since the disaster, various construction works have been carried out in the municipality. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

After a devastating landslide this spring, the village of Blatten in canton Valais should be standing again by 2029. The mayor of the greater municipal area, Matthias Bellwald, confirmed to news agency Keystone-SDA these plans had been presented at a municipal meeting on Tuesday evening.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Blatten im Wallis soll in vier Jahren wieder aufgebaut sein Original Read more: Blatten im Wallis soll in vier Jahren wieder aufgebaut sein

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In mid-June, the authorities presented a provisional timetable at a municipal meeting, according to which the village is to be rebuilt in one to five years. The hamlets of Eisten and Weissenried should return to normality as early as 2026 and Fafleralp in 2027, according to the municipal meeting held in the neighbouring village of Wiler.

More

More Blatten: what price for preserving Swiss mountain life? This content was published on Swiss debates on preserving Alpine life have intensified following the Blatten glacier collapse. Discover the discussion shaping mountain village futures. Read more: Blatten: what price for preserving Swiss mountain life?

In the two-and-a-half months since the disaster, various construction works have been carried out in the municipality. A temporary road has been built, slopes secured and debris cleared. The army used boats to collect driftwood from the dammed lake behind the debris cone. New water and power lines are also being laid.

Translated from German with DeepL/gw

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.