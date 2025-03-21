Canton Zug celebrates election of new government minister Martin Pfister

Martin Pfister, the new Swiss defence minister, was welcomed by hundreds of people in his hometown Baar on Thursday. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Canton Zug residents celebrated the election of Martin Pfister as new Swiss government minister on Thursday. Hundreds of people welcomed him in Baar, his hometown, as he stepped off a special train from Bern.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le canton de Zoug fête son conseiller fédéral Martin Pfister Original Read more: Le canton de Zoug fête son conseiller fédéral Martin Pfister

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Pfister, who will take over from Defence Minister Viola Amherd next month, appeared visibly moved as he greeted the crowd and shook hands. He received a long round of applause from the large crowd.

Led by Baar drummers, a procession left the railway station square, which was covered with red carpet for the occasion, and made its way to the site of the official festivities. A ceremony for the guests was held in the evening.

Viola Amherd and Kaspar Villiger

Among the many guests accompanying Pfister were Viola Amherd, Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi, the president of the Zug government Andreas Hostettler, and parliamentarians from Bern.

More

More Pfister to become new Swiss defence minister This content was published on Newly elected Swiss government minister, Martin Pfister, will take over at the defence department. Read more: Pfister to become new Swiss defence minister

Former government minister Kaspar Villiger was also present. The Lucerne Radical-Liberal politician was a member of the Federal Council from 1989 to 2003, and was the last member of the federal government from central Switzerland.

Cooperation and collaboration

In his speech, Pfister thanked the people for their warm welcome and said that he would remember them in difficult times. He went on to stress the importance of cooperation with neighbouring cantons. For Switzerland too, cooperation with its European neighbours is decisive, he added.

More

More Martin Pfister named new Swiss government minister This content was published on Pfister’s election keeps the linguistic balance of Switzerland’s government, but shifts gender balance to only two women. Read more: Martin Pfister named new Swiss government minister

“Together, we can meet major challenges without losing our independence,” said Pfister. A secure Europe is also important for Switzerland. Concluding his speech, he called on the population to get involved politically and socially, “because the greatest enemy of democracy is indifference”.

Socks for a ‘clear mind’

The municipality of Baar presented Pfister and his colleagues in the Federal Council with pairs of socks as gifts. Mayor Walter Lipp explained that the socks were intended to contribute to collegiality, particularly when work in the Federal Palace becomes demanding or cold. “He who has warm feet has a clear mind,” said Lipp.

The president of the Zug government presented the new minister with a piece of wood from a post that supports the foundations of the cantonal executive building in Zug. It symbolises Pfister’s solidity and resilience, someone who is made of “solid Zug wood” and has shoulders strong and stable enough to support the weight of the federal government, explained Andreas Hostettler.

Pfister was elected to the Federal Council on March 12. He will succeed Amherd as defence minister on April 1.

Translated from French with DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.