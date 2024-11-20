Cassis cancels visit to Swiss university for security reasons
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Cassis cancels visit to Swiss university for security reasons
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis cancelled his planned visit to the University of Fribourg on Tuesday for a panel discussion with his Slovakian counterpart Juraj Blanár. The reason was a call for a demonstration by several collectives for Palestine.
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Cassis sagt seinen Besuch an der Universität Freiburg ab
Original
According to the foreign ministry, the conditions for the smooth running of the event, which was to be held under the motto “A polarised world: challenges and opportunities for the rule of law and democracy”, were not met.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
Why cars still reign supreme in ‘rail-nation’ Switzerland
Beer sales in Switzerland watered down by bad weather
This content was published on
The past brewing year fell through in Switzerland, partly due to the bad weather. Beer sales shrank again. For the first time, per capita consumption fell below the 50 liter mark.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.