Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Centre Party’s Franziska Biner elected to Valais government

State Council: Franziska Biner elected in the first round
Centre Party candidates Franziska Biner and Christophe Darbellay won most votes in the Valais government ballot. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Centre Party’s Franziska Biner elected to Valais government
Listening: Centre Party’s Franziska Biner elected to Valais government

Voters in canton Valais in southern Switzerland elected Franziska Biner to the cantonal government in the first round of voting, beating off more established politicians. The Centre Party candidate from Zermatt is only the second woman to join the Valais government in its history.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the final results, Franziska Biner received 51,149 votes, 729 more than the absolute majority. She beat her Centre Party running mate Christophe Darbellay (2nd, 41,376).

Four years after the withdrawal of Esther Waeber-Kalbermatten, Franziska Biner is the second woman to enter the Valais government.

Mathias Reynard of the left-wing Social Democratic Party came third (41,368), ahead of Franz Ruppen of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (37,341).

In fifth place was Stéphane Ganzer of the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party (32,692 votes).

Green Party candidate Emmanuel Revaz (19,540) came sixth and withdrew from a second round of voting. As a result the four above-mentioned male candidates will also join Biner in the new Valais government.

Turnout was 45.57%, compared with 60.84% in 2021.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
27 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
132 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR