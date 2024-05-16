Senate committee not keen on CHF15 billion defense boost

The fund is intended to provide the Swiss army with an additional CHF10.1 billion of resources from 2025 to 2030, while CHF5 billion would be put towards reconstruction in Ukraine.
The finance committee said the additional expenditure would lead to CHF15 billion more debt, and that even such special expenditure would have to be offset via cuts to the ordinary budget.
