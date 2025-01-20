Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Chinese Vice Premier Xuexiang visits Switzerland

Chinese Vice-Premier Xuexiang on visit to Bern by Cassis and Parmelin
Chinese Vice Premier Xuexiang with Economics Minister Guy Parmelin. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Chinese Vice Premier Xuexiang visits Switzerland
Listening: Chinese Vice Premier Xuexiang visits Switzerland

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations between Switzerland and China, Economics Minister Guy Parmelin and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis have welcomed Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang to Bern.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

After meeting Parmelin and Cassis on Monday, Ding Xuexiang will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) scheduled in Davos, the economics ministry said.

Switzerland and China are celebrating 75 years of bilateral relations this year. On January 17, 1950, then-President of the Confederation Max Petitpierre sent a telegram to Chairman Mao Zedong notifying him of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

+ Timeline: 75 years of Swiss-Chinese relations between business and human rights

Today China is Switzerland’s third-largest trading partner, with a bilateral trade volume of CHF33 billion ($36 billion) or CHF59 billion including trade in precious metals, the economics ministry said.

Human rights were also reportedly discussed during the visit. The government expressed its concerns about the situation in the autonomous regions of Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong-Kong, the ministry said.

In addition, cooperation between the United Nations and the World Trade Organization (WTO) was discussed, as well as current international issues, particularly Ukraine, the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
30 Likes
32 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
60 Likes
107 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR