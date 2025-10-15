Tamedia vote poll: ‘no’ to inheritance tax; narrow ‘yes’ to civic service
The first poll for the nationwide vote on November 30 indicates a clear “no” to the inheritance tax initiative and a very narrow “yes” to the citizen service initiative.
Swiss voter opinions on the initiative “For a social climate policy – fairly financed through taxation (Initiative for a future)” appear quite clear, according to a survey published on Wednesday by 20 Minuten and Tamedia.
Some 67% of respondents rejected the petition for an inheritance tax of 50% on assets over CHF50 million ($63 million) in favour of climate protection. Some 31% wanted to accept it and 2% were undecided.
Explainer: the upcoming vote on compulsory civic service
The initiative “For a committed Switzerland”External link, which calls for civic service for all, received a very narrow approval rating of 51% in the survey, 44% wanted to reject it and 5% were undecided.
