Tamedia vote poll: ‘no’ to inheritance tax; narrow ‘yes’ to civic service

The first poll for the nationwide vote on November 30 indicates a clear “no” to the inheritance tax initiative and a very narrow “yes” to the citizen service initiative.

Swiss voter opinions on the initiative “For a social climate policy – fairly financed through taxation (Initiative for a future)” appear quite clear, according to a survey published on Wednesday by 20 Minuten and Tamedia.

Some 67% of respondents rejected the petition for an inheritance tax of 50% on assets over CHF50 million ($63 million) in favour of climate protection. Some 31% wanted to accept it and 2% were undecided.

+ Explainer: the upcoming vote on compulsory civic service

The initiative “For a committed Switzerland”External link, which calls for civic service for all, received a very narrow approval rating of 51% in the survey, 44% wanted to reject it and 5% were undecided.

