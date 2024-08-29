Swiss commission sees need for action in security policy
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss commission sees need for action in security policy
More spending on the army, defence cooperation with NATO and a revision of the neutrality policy: this is what a group of experts has recommended to the Swiss government. It has formulated 100 recommendations for a "future-oriented security policy".
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Kommission sieht grossen Handlungsbedarf bei der Sicherheitspolitik
Original
The commission set up by the defence ministry a year ago published its 68-page final report on Thursday. In it, the commission makes over 100 recommendations in seven areas on how a future-oriented security policy could be structured.
For example, the commission calls for the army to focus more on its defence capabilities and for the defence budget to be increased to 1% of gross domestic product by 2030.
It also recommends relaxing the ban on the re-export of Swiss weapons to certain countries.
The report is intended to provide impetus for the Security Policy Strategy 2025, on which the defence ministry has just begun work.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
How centuries of Swiss emigrants left their mark on the US
Fossil of world’s oldest wasp discovered in Ticino
This content was published on
Excavations in Ticino have uncovered 248 fossilised insects dating back 239 million years. Among the finds along the Gaggiolo stream near Meride is the oldest wasp found to date.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.