Federer’s boathouse hits government roadblock

Confederation appeals against Federer's boathouse Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The construction of Roger Federer's new villa on Lake Zurich in Rapperswil-Jona has hit a new roadblock. The Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) has lodged an appeal against the tennis star's boathouse project.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Recours de la Confédération contre le hangar à bateaux de Federer Original Read more: Recours de la Confédération contre le hangar à bateaux de Federer

Due to the ongoing proceedings, the FOEN did not specify on what grounds it was appealing against the project. The government agency, however, did confirm it is appealing against the town’s authorisation to demolish an existing boat ramp and build a boathouse, pontoon and access channel. The ongoing construction of Federer’s villa and the surrounding buildings is not called into question, according to the FOEN.

The project for a boathouse on the shore of the land purchased by the tennis star has long been the subject of an outcry. It has already led to four opposition procedures. An association committed to public access to lakeshore has been one of the main opposants.

In early September, the town of Rapperswil-Jona decided to allow Federer to build his boathouse and pontoon. It rejected all objections to the project. The canton did likewise. The FOEN reacted to these approvals by lodging an appeal with the federal authorities.

Federer’s purchase of a 17,000 m2 site on Lake Zurich in Rapperswil-Jona was announced in 2019. In the meantime, six buildings are under construction. Objections, zoning issues, a dispute over public access to the shoreline and the Covid-19 pandemic have repeatedly delayed construction.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.