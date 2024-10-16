Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Federer’s boathouse hits government roadblock

Confederation appeals against Federer's boathouse
Confederation appeals against Federer's boathouse Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Federer’s boathouse hits government roadblock
Listening: Federer’s boathouse hits government roadblock

The construction of Roger Federer's new villa on Lake Zurich in Rapperswil-Jona has hit a new roadblock. The Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) has lodged an appeal against the tennis star's boathouse project.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Due to the ongoing proceedings, the FOEN did not specify on what grounds it was appealing against the project. The government agency, however, did confirm it is appealing against the town’s authorisation to demolish an existing boat ramp and build a boathouse, pontoon and access channel. The ongoing construction of Federer’s villa and the surrounding buildings is not called into question, according to the FOEN.

The project for a boathouse on the shore of the land purchased by the tennis star has long been the subject of an outcry. It has already led to four opposition procedures. An association committed to public access to lakeshore has been one of the main opposants.

In early September, the town of Rapperswil-Jona decided to allow Federer to build his boathouse and pontoon. It rejected all objections to the project. The canton did likewise. The FOEN reacted to these approvals by lodging an appeal with the federal authorities.

Federer’s purchase of a 17,000 m2 site on Lake Zurich in Rapperswil-Jona was announced in 2019. In the meantime, six buildings are under construction. Objections, zoning issues, a dispute over public access to the shoreline and the Covid-19 pandemic have repeatedly delayed construction.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
155 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

EU member states' objections to Swiss exceptions

More

EU member states object to Swiss exceptions

This content was published on There is "no Europe à la carte", declared the deputy prime minister of Luxembourg, where the European Commission is briefing member states on the state of negotiations with Switzerland.

Read more: EU member states object to Swiss exceptions

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR