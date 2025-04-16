The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Social insurance investment returns boost Swiss accounts

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Positive social insurance investment returns resulted in the Swiss consolidated accounts closing with a surplus of CHF11.3 billion in 2024.

Keystone-SDA

But while the surplus rose from the CHF8.4 billion posted in 2023, this does not change Switzerland’s financial difficulties, the government said on Wednesday.

In addition to the federal accounts already published, which are approved by parliament, the latest figures include the results of the federally related companies and social insurance schemes. It is not comparable with the basic federal accounts, which closed with a deficit of CHF80 million in 2024.

+ Switzerland outlines budget plan to save billions of francs

The improvement in the consolidated accounts compared to 2023 was mainly due to positive investment results of the social insurance funds.

They generated CHF7.5 billion compared to CHF6 billion in the previous year. There was also additional income from direct federal tax.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

