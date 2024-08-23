Coo d’état: Basel struggles to enforce pigeon-feeding ban
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Coo d’état: Basel struggles to enforce pigeon-feeding ban
Police in the Swiss canton of Basel City have issued only eight fines since a ban on pigeon feeding came into force in July 2020. Enforcement of the ban is difficult, the cantonal government admitted in a statement on Friday.
They said pigeons continue to be fed very often, both intentionally and unintentionally. This creates a massive oversupply of food for the birds, according to the report on the legal admissibility of the pigeon initiative, which was submitted in April with over 3,000 signatures.
The initiative calls for the city’s pigeon population to be halved to around 3,000-4,000. This is to be achieved, among other things, by opening at least one pigeon loft per neighbourhood where the animals are fed. The canton closed the eight existing pigeon lofts in stages from 2016.
The referendum also demands veterinary care for sick and injured pigeons as well as official care places and, if necessary, permanent care places. The pigeon population should also be controlled by replacing eggs with dummies.
In 2016 the urban pigeon population was estimated to be 5,000-8,000. It is unclear how many pigeons currently live in Basel City, as the canton does not monitor them, according to the report.
The initiative “does not demand anything impossible and is feasible”, the cantonal government writes. It is therefore asking the cantonal parliament to approve the legal admissibility of the initiative “New urban pigeon concept for the canton of Basel City”.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Two-thirds of terror suspects in Western Europe are teenagers
This content was published on
Terrorists have become younger. This can also be seen in Switzerland, said terror expert Peter Neumann in the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" on Friday. The expert describes a new type of self-radicalized young attacker, which he calls Tiktok terrorists.
Swiss Federal Railways wants to replace Russian positioning system by end of 2025
This content was published on
The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) would like to replace the positioning systems of the Russian company Infotrans by the end of 2025. However, this will cost CHF 900,000 more than expected, as SBB confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.