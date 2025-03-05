Swiss air passenger database rushing through parliament

The new Swiss Air Passenger Data Act is ready for the final vote in Swiss parliament after the Senate waved the legislation through in double quick time.

Senators took just a few minutes to pass the bill, which has already been approved by the House of Representatives in December.

The new law regulates the disclosure of passenger data by Swiss and foreign airlines to the authorities. It is intended to form the legal basis for a national system for recording air passenger data, which the Confederation intends to put into operation in the near future.

In future, this passenger data from flights operated by national and international airlines is to be sent to a newly created “Passenger Information Unit” at the Federal Office of Police. There, the data should be automatically compared with police information systems.

It’s all about security in international air travel. Switzerland wants to implement international standards in this area with the new law.

