Crans-Montana tragedy is putting Swiss reputation to the test

For Alexandre Edelmann, director of Presence Switzerland, the media interest generated by the fire in Crans-Montana is unprecedented. Keystone / Anthony Anex

The deadly bar fire that claimed 40 lives in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana on January 1 has led to unprecedented coverage by foreign media. Alexandre Edelmann, the director of Presence Switzerland, believes a major information campaign will be needed to prevent lasting damage to the country’s image and reputation.

Almost three weeks after the tragic blaze in the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, media pressure has eased slightly. But criticism from abroad remains fierce, particularly in Italy. In view of the situation, Presence Switzerland, the foreign ministry unit responsible for promoting Switzerland’s image abroad, has already cancelled two evening events planned during the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina.

Swissinfo: In the wake of the Crans-Montana tragedy, Switzerland has faced severe criticism from abroad. How does this affect your work at Presence Switzerland?

Alexandre Edelmann: From the morning of January 1, the world’s media started reporting on events in Crans-Montana. Part of our job is to measure this, in other words to evaluate and analyse what is being said about Switzerland. Today we can say that this amounts to the biggest media coverage of Switzerland in years.

Swissinfo: Can we compare the international impact of this tragedy with that of other events that affected Switzerland’s image abroad, like the Order of the Solar Temple affair or the crash of Swissair 111 in the 1990s?

A.E.: We don’t have the data to make that comparison, as Presence Switzerland didn’t exist at the time. But one thing is certain: ever since we started measuring Switzerland’s visibility in the foreign media, this is the event which has generated the most coverage.

Although fewer journalists are present in Crans-Montana, the bar fire tragedy is still receiving extensive coverage in the Italian press. Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott

In the country’s recent history, the collapse of the Credit Suisse bank also attracted a great deal of media attention for a day or two. However, the decisions taken by the government to save the bank did not damage the country’s image, but rather that of a financial institution.

On the other hand, the media interest generated by the Crans-Montana fire has been unprecedented. This is no doubt linked to the universality of the tragedy, its circumstances, the number of deaths, the young age of the victims and the discrepancy with Switzerland’s image as a place of safety.

Swissinfo: Many have expressed surprise that such a tragedy could occur in a country perceived as a model of safety. What effect might this criticism have on Switzerland’s image?

A.E.: The discrepancy between a tragedy of this magnitude and the image of Switzerland as a safe country is indeed an issue. It’s still too early to say whether this perception will be permanently affected. On the other hand, there will be work to do with people for whom Switzerland’s image has been tarnished. We can’t pretend that nothing has happened.

There are expectations of Switzerland. We must investigate and understand what happened. As the presidents of the Swiss federal government and Valais cantonal government have said, responsibility must be established. And, with all due respect to the victims, most of the reasons why Switzerland enjoys a good image in the world have not disappeared.

Swissinfo: Switzerland has been accused of turning a blind eye to money. Is there a risk that this will erode the image of a country that was trying to shed its reputation as a haven for ill-gotten wealth from abroad?

A.E.: Generally speaking, in terms of perception, there has been less criticism of Switzerland over this issue since the end of banking secrecy [since 2009-2010]. In fact, this point [about turning a blind eye] is not the most widespread criticism heard about the Crans-Montana tragedy, even if it does exist. There are more questions about checks that were not carried out in the bar where the fire took place and the reasons for this failure.

Swissinfo: Media coverage of the tragedy is fading in most countries, but remains strong in Italy, where criticism is particularly virulent. How do you explain this Italian reaction?

A.E.: The two countries most affected apart from Switzerland are France and Italy. Media attention was initially comparable in both countries, but criticism was already stronger in Italy. We also see that the extent of the coverage of the subject is declining everywhere except in Italy. This can no doubt be explained by various factors. First, Crans-Montana and Italy have a long history together, and the resort has a strong reputation there. The shock is therefore greater – and the emotion is perfectly legitimate.

Second, the tragedy is also a political issue. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni strongly criticised the safety management, visited the victims and organised a remembrance ceremony. Finally, media coverage and tone vary from country to country.

Swissinfo: Should we fear lasting damage to Switzerland’s image?

A.E.: First of all, damage to the image is not the main issue. What counts above all is the human aspect of the tragedy. After that, we will have to be vigilant, because there is something at stake. But I don’t think Switzerland’s image will be weakened across the board and in all areas.

In the tourism sector, however, the municipality of Crans-Montana is facing a real challenge. The press is already reporting a number of short-term holiday cancellations. For the time being, I don’t think other tourist destinations will be affected. But only time will tell what the real impact of this tragedy will be.

Swissinfo: What needs to be done to minimise the impact of the tragedy on the country’s reputation?

A.E.: The first thing is to ensure that the investigation is properly carried out, that it meets the legal standards and that access to information is guaranteed. This is the time for justice, not for communication.

The work that we can do, in cooperation with embassies, is to ensure that the information available is disseminated correctly and to correct any misunderstandings. We need to inform the countries concerned and the families of the victims. My colleagues, particularly in Paris and Rome, are particularly active in this area.

Edited by Pauline Turuban/adapted from French by AI/sb/dos

