Swiss culture budget approved, after long disagreement over looted art

Culture budget approved, after long disagreement over looted art Keystone-SDA

On Wednesday, the Swiss parliament found common ground on looted art after a long disagreement on this sensitive point in history. It thus unblocks the budget of almost CHF1 billion ($1.14 billion) dedicated to culture between 2025 and 2028, which had already been approved in September.

The commission set up to manage heritage with a problematic past may be approached directly by the heirs in cases relating to Nazi works in public museums and collections. In other cases, the agreement of all parties will be required.

The Swiss House of Representatives gave its approval by 116 votes to 53, thus putting an end to a long disagreement between the two chambers on this point included in the Culture 2025-2028 strategy. The CHF987.9 million budget for culture can now go ahead.

The budget includes some CHF210 million for the cinema and CHF139 million for the Swiss National Museum. No less than CHF159 million is earmarked for the promotion of culture, including the creation of a national museum on the role of women in Swiss history.

