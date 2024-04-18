‘Dialogue’: Are you concerned about increasing violence and radicalisation among young people in Switzerland?
Far-right organisations, reports of cybercrimes and acts of terrorism by increasingly young suspects, and the arrival of anti-Semitism in popular culture reflect an increase in violence and radicalisation in younger people in Switzerland. Read up on the topic and join the discussion on dialogue!
A recent reportExternal link by the Foundation against Racism and Anti-Semitism (GRA) on discrimination in Switzerland revealed a 50% increase in reported cases of discrimination and hate speech in 2023. It identifies “Junge Tat”, a youth group with right-wing extremist views and suspected connections to the youth wing of the Swiss People’s Party, as a significant threat. The group is criticised for pursuing changes to Switzerland that conflict with democratic principles and is actively seeking public support.
‘It’s up to politicians to ensure there’s no extremism’
Marcel Dettling, new president of the Swiss People’s Party, says the party has “red lines” regarding “extremism on the right or left” that cannot be crossed and calls for politicians to “take action to prevent extremism”.
Political extremism not limited to the right
Political extremism in Switzerland is causing quite a stir following the controversy surrounding the closeness of certain members of the Swiss People’s Party’s youth wing to Junge Tat. But extremism is not limited to the right. It can also be found on the left, according to figures from the Federal Intelligence Service. Although the ideological objectives are often antagonistic, the extreme left can also use violence, particularly against property but also against people – the vast majority in confrontations with police officers or far-right activists.
Criminal cases increasingly related to cybercrime and terrorism
In its 2023 report, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) says it has opened more criminal cases in the past year compared to 2022, mainly related to cybercrime and terrorism. The suspects in these cases are increasingly young, the report shows, with some suspects being minors.
