Direct trains to run from Brig in southern Switzerland to Germany
Rail passengers will soon be able to enjoy new direct connections between Brig in canton Valais and Mannheim, Frankfurt and Berlin in Germany for the first time, when a new timetable comes into force on December 14.
“Over the past ten years, the number of cross-border travellers between Switzerland and Germany has risen by more than 50%,” Swiss Federal Railways said in a press release on Friday. The company is thus expanding its range of direct connections between the two countries, which currently number around 50 per day in each direction.
The big news concerns canton Valais, which will benefit from several new direct routes. In addition to a direct link between Brig and the German capital, Berlin, there will also be services between the Swiss city and Hamburg, Dortmund and Cologne.
According to Federal Railways: “Tourists travelling with luggage appreciate these direct connections, which allow German ski fans to get to canton Valais without having to change trains.
The launch of this new service will be marked by the presentation of a new ICE high-speed train on Sunday 14 December. The train will bear the name “Matterhorn”. A Giruno train – christened “Freie und Hansestadt Hamburg” on Friday – will inaugurate the new links between Basel and Hamburg.
